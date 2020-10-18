General
IOC, IPC warn Sascoc board
18 October 2020 - 00:00
The Olympic and Paralympic mother bodies have warned SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) board members to halt legal action against federations - or else.
The International Olympic Committee (IOC) and International Paralympic Committee (IPC) didn't spell out what they meant by the "further measures" they threatened to take, but local sports insiders were not ruling out expulsion from next year's Tokyo Games...
