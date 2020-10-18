Soccer

It's raining goals in the English Premier League

When Liverpool began the defence of their Premier League crown with a 4-3 win over promoted Leeds United last month it started an unprecedented deluge of goals in the opening weeks of the season.



In 38 fixtures the net has bulged 144 times at an average of 3.79 goals per game, the most prolific opening four weeks of a top-flight season for 60 years...