Soccer
It's raining goals in the English Premier League
18 October 2020 - 00:01
When Liverpool began the defence of their Premier League crown with a 4-3 win over promoted Leeds United last month it started an unprecedented deluge of goals in the opening weeks of the season.
In 38 fixtures the net has bulged 144 times at an average of 3.79 goals per game, the most prolific opening four weeks of a top-flight season for 60 years...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.