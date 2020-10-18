Soccer
Jose Mourinho: This is my strongest attack
18 October 2020 - 00:00
Jose Mourinho believes Gareth Bale has joined the strongest list of forward options he has ever managed as the Welshman prepares for his second Tottenham Hotspur debut.
Tottenham head coach Mourinho confirmed that Bale would "probably" play some part against West Ham United today and the 31-year-old, who is on loan from Real Madrid, has told the Portuguese that his favourite position is on the right...
