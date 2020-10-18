Rugby
No Aussie fear for Kiwi 'house of pain'
18 October 2020 - 00:00
Australia captain Michael Hooper has stuck to the party line and attempted to downplay the mystique around Auckland's Eden Park ahead of their second Bledisloe Cup Test against New Zealand today.
Wallabies coach Dave Rennie told reporters last week that the venue, considered the spiritual home of New Zealand rugby, was just another patch of grass and no different from any other in the world, something Hooper repeated on Saturday...
