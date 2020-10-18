Soccer
Pirates hint that there is plenty more to come this season
18 October 2020 - 00:00
Orlando Pirates have a lot of firepower in 2020-21, and like a North Korean dictator they don’t mind showing it off either, a 1-0 MTN8 quarterfinal win against 10-man Cape Town City giving the hint of plenty more to come from the Buccaneers.
One of four Bucs debutants at Orlando Stadium on Saturday night, it was the little ex-Bidvest Wits forward Terrence Dzvukamanja who headed Pirates ahead in the 23rd minute. City played an hour with 10 men as a result of forward Fagrie Lakay’s 33rd-minute dismissal...
