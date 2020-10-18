Soccer

Silence of Cas case verdict frustrates Kaizer Motaung

A new chapter commences for Kaizer Chiefs this afternoon and club boss Kaizer Motaung hopes it will herald an era that will deliver that which the club has been deprived of in the past five years — trophies.



The landscape is littered with landmines for coach Gavin Hunt ahead of the MTN8 quarterfinal clash against Maritzburg United at the FNB Stadium this afternoon. For starters, United have proved to be a thorn in the flesh of Chiefs. They booted Amakhosi out of the now defunct Telkom Knockout last four in the season past...