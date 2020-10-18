Rugby

Springboks in a fix

Fractious atmosphere: Huge damage for not only SA, but the Australasians as well

The Springboks' withdrawal from the Rugby Championship (RC) may have left the Sanzaar alliance on even thinner ice but it is unlikely to be the catalyst for the partnership's total collapse.



With Super Rugby already consigned to the scrap heap the only thing binding SA, New Zealand, Australia and Argentina is the RC but its future is now the topic of conjecture after the Springboks last week withdrew from this year's instalment...