Sport

Soccer

SuperSport make hard work of rookies TTM

18 October 2020 - 00:02

It should not have been this nervy for SuperSport United.

They led 3-0 after 33 minutes through goals by Bradley Grobler, Iqraam Rayners and Ghampani Lungu but allowed Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM) to claw their way back...

