Soccer

Var the talking point after Mersey derby

Champions Liverpool were foiled by Var as they were held to a 2-2 Premier League derby draw with Everton at Goodison Park yesterday after a late effort from Jordan Henderson was ruled out.



This was a Merseyside derby that felt like it might just have every element of drama that, at its best, this historic fixture affords but when Henderson scored a 90th-minute winner there was just one more protagonist who had to make his presence felt. That was Var and here he was once more, wading into the melee and getting it wrong when it mattered most...