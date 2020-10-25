Soccer

Big boost for Real Madrid's Zinedine Zidane

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos once again proved to be the man for the big occasion as he converted a fiercely debated penalty to help his side to a 3-1 win over rivals Barcelona at an empty Camp Nou in La Liga yesterday.



Ramos, making a record 45th appearance in the Clasico fixture, was awarded the spot-kick following a Var review, after falling in the area when his shirt was tugged by Barca's Clement Lenglet as the pair contested a corner...