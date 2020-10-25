Soccer
Big boost for Real Madrid's Zinedine Zidane
25 October 2020 - 00:00
Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos once again proved to be the man for the big occasion as he converted a fiercely debated penalty to help his side to a 3-1 win over rivals Barcelona at an empty Camp Nou in La Liga yesterday.
Ramos, making a record 45th appearance in the Clasico fixture, was awarded the spot-kick following a Var review, after falling in the area when his shirt was tugged by Barca's Clement Lenglet as the pair contested a corner...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.