Rugby
Bulls polish outshines Sharks
25 October 2020 - 00:00
The Sharks left Loftus Versfeld with a bloodied nose and plenty to think about after the Bulls claimed a comprehensive 41-14 win.
All the talk leading into the game was about the lessons learnt by the Sharks from the SuperFan Saturday goring...
