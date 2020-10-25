Rugby

Covid-19 hits Lions clash with Cheetahs

Inevitably perhaps Covid-19's tentacles have enveloped the Lions' squad to the point that their Super Rugby Unlocked clash against the Cheetahs yesterday had to be called off.



The game was called off in line with prescribed precautions advised by the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) to limit the risk of further infection in the rugby community, SA Rugby said in a statement...