Sport

Dune Coetzee sets pace for epic battles ahead

David Isaacson Sports reporter
25 October 2020 - 00:00

Dune Coetzee last night won the first of several titanic battles expected at the SA short course championships in Pietermaritzburg, taking the women's 400m freestyle with a late surge.

Organisers used a timed finals format, but the event came down to the packed final heat where the matric pupil went head-to-head against Tatjana Schoenmaker, Aimee Canny and Rebecca Meder...

