Gerard Pique lashes out at Barca over Messi

Barcelona defender Gerard Pique has torn into the club over their handling of the Lionel Messi contract situation, which resulted in the forward attempting to leave in the close-season.



The criticism comes on the eve of the first Clasico against Real Madrid this season and two days after the 33-year-old Pique signed a new three-year deal at Barca, with a vote of no confidence against the board also imminent...