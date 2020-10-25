Lewis Hamilton can make history today
25 October 2020 - 00:00
Lewis Hamilton and his Mercedes team can make Formula One history today as Portugal returns for the first time in 24 years on a calendar reshaped by the Covid-19 pandemic.
The six-times world champion equalled Ferrari great Michael Schumacher's record 91 grand prix victories in the previous race at the Nuerburgring and now has his first opportunity to go one better...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.