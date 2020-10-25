Sport

Soccer

Mamelodi Sundowns crush Kaizer Chiefs in season opener

25 October 2020 - 00:00 By MARC STRYDOM

Mamelodi Sundowns' embarrassment of riches showed the contrast to the situation at Kaizer Chiefs, in the Brazilians' 3-0 DStv Premiership victory at FNB Stadium yesterday.

New signing Peter Shalulile took advantage of a goalkeeping error from Itumeleng Khune to score his first goal at Sundowns for a 37th-minute lead. Another new man, Kermit Erasmus, made it 2-0 on debut in the 54th minute. Themba Zwane struck the third from the spot in the 88th minute...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Silence of Cas case verdict frustrates Kaizer Motaung Sport
  2. Soccer stars pushed to the limit to complete Battle of the Sports in desert Sport
  3. Cool, quiet and collected is Sundowns co-coach Manqoba Mngqithi Sport
  4. Springboks in a fix Sport
  5. Food and PPE for Ivory Park kids thanks to Battle of the Sports Sport

Latest Videos

'I'm the least racist person in this room': Trump & Biden face off in final ...
Four ex-Gauteng health officials arrested in 'corruption' case that cost ...