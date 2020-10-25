Soccer
Mamelodi Sundowns crush Kaizer Chiefs in season opener
25 October 2020 - 00:00
Mamelodi Sundowns' embarrassment of riches showed the contrast to the situation at Kaizer Chiefs, in the Brazilians' 3-0 DStv Premiership victory at FNB Stadium yesterday.
New signing Peter Shalulile took advantage of a goalkeeping error from Itumeleng Khune to score his first goal at Sundowns for a 37th-minute lead. Another new man, Kermit Erasmus, made it 2-0 on debut in the 54th minute. Themba Zwane struck the third from the spot in the 88th minute...
