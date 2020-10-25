Soccer
Manchester United have the Blues at home
25 October 2020 - 00:00
Manchester United remain winless at Old Trafford in the Premier League this season after they were held to a goalless draw by Chelsea yesterday.
United, who had lost their first two home games of the season, have seven points from five games and are in 15th spot while Chelsea are in sixth on nine points from six games...
