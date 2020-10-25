Soccer
Orlando Pirates get lucky with AmaZulu
25 October 2020 - 00:00
AmaZulu will be right to feel aggrieved that they only got to share the spoils 1-1 with Orlando Pirates from a the dubious penalty awarded to the visitors in their opening DStv Premiership encounter at Kings Park in Durban on Saturday night.
In what was a scrappy affair that could have gone either way. Pirates were awarded a questionable penalty in the 18th minute after Bucs midfielder Siphesihle Ndlovu was clearly tackled outside the box by Sibusiso Mabiliso‚ but match referee Abongile Tom pointed to the spot...
