Soccer

Orlando Pirates get lucky with AmaZulu

AmaZulu will be right to feel aggrieved that they only got to share the spoils 1-1 with Orlando Pirates from a the dubious penalty awarded to the visitors in their opening DStv Premiership encounter at Kings Park in Durban on Saturday night.



In what was a scrappy affair that could have gone either way. Pirates were awarded a questionable penalty in the 18th minute after Bucs midfielder Siphesihle Ndlovu was clearly tackled outside the box by Sibusiso Mabiliso‚ but match referee Abongile Tom pointed to the spot...