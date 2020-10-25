Pressure mounts on CSA board to get its act together

Today could be D-Day for Cricket SA's embattled board as a joint board and members' council meeting could decide the future of the organisation's defiant leadership.



With Tuesday's deadline set by sports minister Nathi Mthethwa on October 14 with regards to CSA having to give written reasons why there shouldn't be government intervention, the members' council has to come to a decision that could either save or damage the organisation...