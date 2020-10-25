Soccer

Revolt brews in Europe’s soccer ranks

Europe’s top soccer leagues are in a state of upheaval.



Revenue has plummeted as attendance at matches has been restricted. Broadcasters have demanded rebates for games cancelled by the virus. And teams, who in normal times spent much of their revenue buying high-priced talent, retained few earnings for a rainy day that few ever saw coming. Emboldened by the precarious state of the game due to the global Covid-19 pandemic, the business model of the sport is under attack...