Springboks need TV deal big bucks

Sealing a broadcast deal that will secure SA's participation in next season's PRO16 tournament has emerged as a significant building block in the Springboks' much altered preparations for next year's series against the British & Irish Lions.



The series has taken on even greater significance after SA Rugby opted not to send the Springboks to this year's Rugby Championship with the income from the Lions series likely to be the domestic game's lifeboat. If crowds are allowed it will be a commercial success. An operator noted this week the hospitality seats could have been sold twice over had they been available...