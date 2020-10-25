Women swimmers in titanic battles

Dune Coetzee last night won the first of several titanic battles expected at the SA short course championships in Pietermaritzburg, taking the women's 400m freestyle with a late surge.



Organisers used a timed-finals format, but the event came down to the packed final heat where the matric pupil went head-to-head against Tatjana Schoenmaker, Aimee Canny and Rebecca Meder...