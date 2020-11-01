Rugby

All Blacks give hapless Aussies a record walloping

New Zealand served up a Halloween nightmare for an inexperienced Wallabies side by romping to a record 43-5 victory in the Tri-Nations opener yesterday and claiming the Bledisloe Cup for an 18th successive year.



All Blacks flyhalf Richie Mo'unga scored two brilliant tries in six first-half minutes and forwards Karl Tu'inukuafe and Dane Coles also crossed as the visitors raced to a 26-0 lead in just half an hour...