Sport

Rugby

All Blacks give hapless Aussies a record walloping

01 November 2020 - 00:00 By Reuters

New Zealand served up a Halloween nightmare for an inexperienced Wallabies side by romping to a record 43-5 victory in the Tri-Nations opener yesterday and claiming the Bledisloe Cup for an 18th successive year.

All Blacks flyhalf Richie Mo'unga scored two brilliant tries in six first-half minutes and forwards Karl Tu'inukuafe and Dane Coles also crossed as the visitors raced to a 26-0 lead in just half an hour...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Shabalala with a T happy to be part of Usuthu's rebirth Sport
  2. BARENG BATHO-KORTJAAS | Pitsoball has Al-Ahly fans dancing in the streets of ... Sport
  3. 'I loved to bully bullies': Lionel Hunter's journey from bouncer to boxing coach Sport
  4. Silence of Cas case verdict frustrates Kaizer Motaung Sport
  5. Orlando Pirates build big advantage Sport

Latest Videos

US gun sales skyrocket due to social unrest & election fears
Budget breakdown: SAA, 'borrowing R2.1billion daily' & mooted public sector ...