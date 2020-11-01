Sport

Soccer

Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki is unfazed by all the brouhaha

Call for his head is unfair, says Bafana Bafana coach

Sazi Hadebe Sports reporter
01 November 2020 - 00:00

Pressure, what pressure? Beef, what beef? Control, huh, what control?

Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki remains cool and defiant when asked if he has any of the above...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Shabalala with a T happy to be part of Usuthu's rebirth Sport
  2. BARENG BATHO-KORTJAAS | Pitsoball has Al-Ahly fans dancing in the streets of ... Sport
  3. 'I loved to bully bullies': Lionel Hunter's journey from bouncer to boxing coach Sport
  4. Silence of Cas case verdict frustrates Kaizer Motaung Sport
  5. Orlando Pirates build big advantage Sport

Latest Videos

US gun sales skyrocket due to social unrest & election fears
Budget breakdown: SAA, 'borrowing R2.1billion daily' & mooted public sector ...