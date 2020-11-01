Soccer
Blades old boy sticks the knife in for Manchester City
01 November 2020 - 00:00
Manchester City beat Sheffield United 1-0 at Bramall Lane yesterday with a Kyle Walker goal separating the teams as the home side's winless start to the Premier League season extended to seven games.
Walker marked his 100th league appearance for City when he scored from outside the box with a low drive into the bottom corner that skidded across the wet turf and beat the outstretched hand of Blades goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.