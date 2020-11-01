Soccer

Blades old boy sticks the knife in for Manchester City

Manchester City beat Sheffield United 1-0 at Bramall Lane yesterday with a Kyle Walker goal separating the teams as the home side's winless start to the Premier League season extended to seven games.



Walker marked his 100th league appearance for City when he scored from outside the box with a low drive into the bottom corner that skidded across the wet turf and beat the outstretched hand of Blades goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale...