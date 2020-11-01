Soccer

Burnley can't match Chelsea's big guns

Hakim Ziyech shone and Kurt Zouma and Timo Werner were also on target as Chelsea enjoyed an easy 3-0 win at struggling Burnley in the English Premier League yesterday.



Chelsea, who had a long trip to Krasnodar in Russia in midweek, made five changes from Wednesday's Champions League starting line-up and made a bright start at Turf Moor...