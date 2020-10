General

Chris Gayle underlines his T20 dominance with 1,000th six

Chris Gayle may have missed out on another Twenty20 ton on Friday when he was dismissed for 99, but wrote his name into the history books when he became the first player to smash 1,000 T20 sixes. The fearless, free-scoring West Indies batsman, 41, is the only player to amass more than 13,000 T20 runs in little over 400 matches.



Usually an opening batsman, Gayle walked in with the Kings XI Punjab one down and smashed 99 off 63 balls with eight sixes, which took his tally to 1,001 sixes...