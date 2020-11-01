Obituary
JJ Williams: Gifted winger on the pitch
01 November 2020 - 00:00
One of Wales' and the British & Irish Lions greatest wingers, JJ Williams, has died at the age of 72. No cause of death was given.
Williams was central to both teams' success in the mid-to-late 1970s, helping Wales to Grand Slams in 1976 and 1978, and four Triple Crowns between 1976 and 1979...
