Obituary

JJ Williams: Gifted winger on the pitch

One of Wales' and the British & Irish Lions greatest wingers, JJ Williams, has died at the age of 72. No cause of death was given.



Williams was central to both teams' success in the mid-to-late 1970s, helping Wales to Grand Slams in 1976 and 1978, and four Triple Crowns between 1976 and 1979...