Obituary

Lionel Hunter: A fighter who never lost his tough edge

He is remembered for a fight in a Rockey Street alley

Former boxer Lionel Hunter, who died this week at 58 after a battle with cancer, had his most famous fight in an alley off Yeoville's Rockey Street in the early 1990s.



Hunter, working as a bouncer at some establishments on the strip, took on Gary Beuthin, an ill-tempered bodybuilding gangster notorious for causing fights at Johannesburg's popular nightlife spots...