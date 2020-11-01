Soccer

'Manchester United can be a big threat'

Manchester United's forwards have forged a strong understanding that makes them a real threat in the Premier League, according to Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, who will take his team to Old Trafford today.



United's front three of Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood combined for 62 goals in all competitions last season and manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer bolstered their attack by signing Uruguay international Edinson Cavani last month...