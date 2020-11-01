Rugby
Much is expected of former SA Under-20s captain Salmaan Moerat
Salmaan Moerat comes from a family that has deep roots in the game, something that has helped him carve a decorated and straight route to the professional ranks. Much is expected of the former SA Under-20 captain who has made a storming start to the season
01 November 2020 - 00:00
As a lock that wears No4, Salmaan Moerat is clearly not into aesthetics. He is flattered that he and Stormers lock-partner JD Schickerling are being compared to Springbok second-row blue-bloods Bakkies Botha and Victor Matfield.
Obviously Moerat would be Bakkies. "It's a massive honour and privilege," said Moerat after his chuckle subsided...
