General
Old rival Nico Rosberg hails Lewis Hamilton's achievements
01 November 2020 - 00:00
Nico Rosberg hailed Lewis Hamilton's record 92nd Formula One win and sporting longevity as great achievements, but said the way the Briton was using his platform to raise awareness of global issues was just as impressive.
Rosberg's comments came before Hamilton put Mercedes at the top of the time sheets in the sole practice session yesterday ahead of the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix in Italy today...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.