Old rival Nico Rosberg hails Lewis Hamilton's achievements

Nico Rosberg hailed Lewis Hamilton's record 92nd Formula One win and sporting longevity as great achievements, but said the way the Briton was using his platform to raise awareness of global issues was just as impressive.



Rosberg's comments came before Hamilton put Mercedes at the top of the time sheets in the sole practice session yesterday ahead of the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix in Italy today...