Soccer

Orlando Pirates build big advantage

There was no electric atmosphere. It was quiet in the stands with no fans blowing vuvuzelas for the first time in 50 years. But the Soweto derby between Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs lived up to its billing, producing three good goals and breathtaking moves.



Zakhele Lepasa, the scorer of Bucs' opener at the spiritual home of SA football, grew up in Diepkloof, Soweto, which is not too far from Orlando Stadium and was a staunch supporter of Chiefs...