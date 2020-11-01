Soccer

PSL poll expected to be keenly contested

The Premier Soccer League's annual meeting on November 11 could see new faces enter the executive committee.



The Sunday Times understands 13 officials from various clubs are on the nominations list. New faces are Tshakuma Tsha Madzhivandila owner Masala Mulaudzi, Cape Town City chairperson John Comitis, Chippa United boss Siviwe "Chippa" Mpengesi and Robert Benadie of Stellenbosch FC...