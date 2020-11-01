General
Schoolgirl Aimee Canny has her future mapped out
01 November 2020 - 00:00
Aimee Canny possesses a friendly nature and an easy laugh outside the pool, but the 16-year-old transforms into a warrior in competition, the water her battleground.
Knysna-based Canny, already 1.81m tall, knows exactly what she wants and has already mapped out her future - next year is boarding school in England and then the Tokyo Olympics, and in 2022 she'll go to university in the US...
