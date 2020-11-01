Sport

General

Sunshine Tour: 'No time to get clever'

Liam Del Carme Sports reporter
01 November 2020 - 00:00

There is no better time to heed golf's great maxim "play it as it lies", insists Sunshine Tour executive director Selwyn Nathan.

The fallout of a pandemic is the hand golf, and the world, has been dealt and Nathan urged those who will be involved in the re-start of the Sunshine Tour to get on with it...

