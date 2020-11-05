Rugby, cricket, running, soccer: see which SA legends won the Battle of the Sports

Comrades running legend Bruce Fordyce and his ultra-marathon dream team of Bongmusa Mthembu, David Gatebe and Jenna Challenor have won the BrightRock Battle of the Sports endurance challenge.

They clocked the fastest time – two days, eight hours and 15 seconds – in their 200km circumnavigation of the arid Verneukpan in the Northern Cape, leaving them with the ultimate bragging rights over Team Rugby, Team Cricket and Team Soccer.

The four teams competing in the event, which was also a Covid-19 fundraiser, were:

Cricket: Lance Klusener, Makhaya Ntini, Monde Zondeki; managed by Jonty Rhodes.

Lance Klusener, Makhaya Ntini, Monde Zondeki; managed by Jonty Rhodes. Rugby: Hanyani Shimange, John Smit, Schalk Brits; managed by Butch James.

Hanyani Shimange, John Smit, Schalk Brits; managed by Butch James. Running: Bongmusa Mthembu, David Gatebe, Jenna Challenor; managed by Bruce Fordyce.

Bongmusa Mthembu, David Gatebe, Jenna Challenor; managed by Bruce Fordyce. Soccer: Matthew Booth, Siyabonga Nomvethe, Teko Modise; managed by Neil Tovey.

At an awards dinner held in Johannesburg, the competitors delivered heartfelt messages.

“No one team is a winner tonight," said Fordyce. "We are all winners and we are humbled to have been given this incredible opportunity to do something positive in such a challenging time.”

Ntini said: “This is by far the hardest thing we have ever done. It tested our patience and our pain thresholds, and really gave us an opportunity to think about what positive changes we want to make in our lives.”

Reflecting on the challenge, team leader Vermeulen, who finished with 800km under his belt after accompanying all four teams, said: “What really hit home, having the privilege of interacting with each of the different members in the sporting codes, is just how far people can stretch when motivated by a cause bigger than themselves.

"They find the tenacity and grit way beyond what they thought was possible. I’d like to thank each athlete who accepted this challenge to make a difference. We all have memories to last a lifetime. Thank you. It’s been a most amazing journey with all of you.”