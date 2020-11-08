General

Barry Hendricks takes presidency as Sascoc Five get booted

Barry Hendricks was elected president of the SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) yesterday afternoon in a poll ignored by the five controversial members of the outgoing executive.



The quarrelsome quintet opted not to look into the eyes of their executioners who voted in a largely fresh board of eight, five of whom are women. Only two are black and three are white...