General
Barry Hendricks takes presidency as Sascoc Five get booted
08 November 2020 - 00:04
Barry Hendricks was elected president of the SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) yesterday afternoon in a poll ignored by the five controversial members of the outgoing executive.
The quarrelsome quintet opted not to look into the eyes of their executioners who voted in a largely fresh board of eight, five of whom are women. Only two are black and three are white...
