Sport

Soccer

Bloem Celtic send United packing in MTN8 semi

Phunya Sele Sele through to a second successive cup final

Sazi Hadebe Sports reporter
08 November 2020 - 00:37

Victor Letsoalo's 50th-minute goal took Bloemfontein Celtic to a second successive cup final as they dumped SuperSport United out of the MTN8 at Petrus Molemela Stadium in Free State yesterday.

Celtic were runners-up to Mamelodi Sundowns in the Nedbank Cup in the last game of the 2019-20 season and now the cash-strapped Free State club is on the verge of winning R8m...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Rugby, cricket, running, soccer: see which SA legends won the Battle of the ... Sport
  2. CSA interim board has a variety of skills it can call upon Sport
  3. BARENG BATHO-KORTJAAS | Pitsoball has Al-Ahly fans dancing in the streets of ... Sport
  4. PSL poll expected to be keenly contested Sport
  5. Lionel Hunter: A fighter who never lost his tough edge Sport

Latest Videos

Joe Biden is the next president of the United States several networks say
'I wish I was a madam Venter': Dudu Myeni goes on state capture offensive ...