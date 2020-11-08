Soccer
Bloem Celtic send United packing in MTN8 semi
Phunya Sele Sele through to a second successive cup final
08 November 2020 - 00:37
Victor Letsoalo's 50th-minute goal took Bloemfontein Celtic to a second successive cup final as they dumped SuperSport United out of the MTN8 at Petrus Molemela Stadium in Free State yesterday.
Celtic were runners-up to Mamelodi Sundowns in the Nedbank Cup in the last game of the 2019-20 season and now the cash-strapped Free State club is on the verge of winning R8m...
