Soccer

Bloem Celtic send United packing in MTN8 semi

Phunya Sele Sele through to a second successive cup final

Victor Letsoalo's 50th-minute goal took Bloemfontein Celtic to a second successive cup final as they dumped SuperSport United out of the MTN8 at Petrus Molemela Stadium in Free State yesterday.



Celtic were runners-up to Mamelodi Sundowns in the Nedbank Cup in the last game of the 2019-20 season and now the cash-strapped Free State club is on the verge of winning R8m...