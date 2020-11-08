Rugby

Gcobani Bobo to Gans and Simelane: Own and embrace your work

Sparkling duo have what it takes to give Am a run for his money

Well-travelled former Springbok centre Gcobani Bobo wants two things from Stedman Gans and Wandisile Simelane: lower error rates and consistency.



Bobo, who's watched the Bulls and the Lions outside centres in weekly auditions as Lukhanyo Am's replacements, said the more consistent they are, the better they'll become...