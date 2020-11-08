Rugby
Gcobani Bobo to Gans and Simelane: Own and embrace your work
Sparkling duo have what it takes to give Am a run for his money
08 November 2020 - 00:03
Well-travelled former Springbok centre Gcobani Bobo wants two things from Stedman Gans and Wandisile Simelane: lower error rates and consistency.
Bobo, who's watched the Bulls and the Lions outside centres in weekly auditions as Lukhanyo Am's replacements, said the more consistent they are, the better they'll become...
