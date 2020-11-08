Rugby

Momentum's the name of the game for today's Springboks

As was the case in 1996 and 2008, the year following Rugby World Cup glory, the Springboks have been unable to build on that momentum, although this time a pandemic has stunted their progress.



As it turns out, the year following RWC success is also one in which they are supposed to lay the groundwork for the tour of the British & Irish Lions...