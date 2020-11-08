Sport

SOCCER - MANCHESTER CITY VS LIVERPOOL - ETIHAD STADIUM, TODAY 18.30

Title race is wide open, says Man City coach Pep

This campaign has already proven unpredictable

08 November 2020 - 00:00 By reuters

Manchester City's home clash with Liverpool offers the first chance for the two Premier League title favourites to go head to head this season, but Pep Guardiola believes this year's race will have many more contenders.

City and Liverpool went toe to toe in an unprecedented battle in 2018-19 before City claimed the title with 98 points to Liverpool's 97 but Liverpool walked away with it last season...

