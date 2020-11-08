Sport

Rugby

Wallabies stun All Blacks in extraordinary game of cards

08 November 2020 - 00:38 By Reuters

Australia rebounded from humiliation in Sydney to claim a tense 24-22 win over New Zealand in Brisbane yesterday, holding firm in a spiteful Tri-Nations clash featuring a red card for both sides.

Having suffered a record 43-5 thrashing to surrender the Bledisloe Cup to the All Blacks a week ago, the Wallabies lifted their work-rate at Lang Park and held on grimly in a nerve-jangling finish...

