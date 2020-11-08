Soccer

What we're doing is scary, says Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl

Ralph Hasenhuttl described his Southampton side's form as scary after a 2-0 win over Newcastle United put the south-coast club top of the Premier League for the first time late on Friday.



An early volley by Che Adams and a late strike by Stuart Armstrong hardly did justice to a vibrant Saints display as they bagged their fifth league win of the season...