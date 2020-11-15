Soccer

Bafana Bafana closing in on Afcon qualification

For the entire first 45 minutes and a bit, Bafana Bafana were very good in playing ping-pong.



But once Bafana came to their senses in the second period, starting to put the ball under their feet and passing it around like they should always do, two crucial goals by star players Percy Tau and Bongani Zungu came...