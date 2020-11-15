Sport

Soccer

Bafana Bafana closing in on Afcon qualification

Sazi Hadebe Sports reporter
15 November 2020 - 00:00

For the entire first 45 minutes and a bit, Bafana Bafana were very good in playing ping-pong.

But once Bafana came to their senses in the second period, starting to put the ball under their feet and passing it around like they should always do, two crucial goals by star players Percy Tau and Bongani Zungu came...

