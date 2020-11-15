Fighting to save Sascoc: Lwandile Simelane relishes challenge to restore confidence

Lwandile Simelane is leading the youth on the board

Lwandile Simelane's experience as a hockey goalkeeper, fending off missiles launched with bone-jarring menace, should give her a sense of what to expect on the newly elected SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) board.



Fixing the cash-strapped umbrella body is a monumental task. It's got no credibility, a shortage of skilled staff and no money...