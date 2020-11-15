Rugby

Good tries rescue drab Stormers vs Cheetahs showdown

Two moments illuminated this Super Rugby Unlocked match that was in danger of not making it onto any highlights reel at Newlands last night.



The first involved Springbok fullback Warrick Gelant weaving his magic to help fashion a marvellous team try for the Stormers that helped set up their 30-13 win, before opposite wing Rosko Specman forced his will on proceedings, scoring a try that required athleticism, agility and acrobatics...