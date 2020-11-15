Sport

Rugby

Good tries rescue drab Stormers vs Cheetahs showdown

Liam Del Carme Sports reporter
15 November 2020 - 00:00

Two moments illuminated this Super Rugby Unlocked match that was in danger of not making it onto any highlights reel at Newlands last night.

The first involved Springbok fullback Warrick Gelant weaving his magic to help fashion a marvellous team try for the Stormers that helped set up their 30-13 win, before opposite wing Rosko Specman forced his will on proceedings, scoring a try that required athleticism, agility and acrobatics...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Rugby, cricket, running, soccer: see which SA legends won the Battle of the ... Sport
  2. Schoolgirl Aimee Canny has her future mapped out Sport
  3. Sharks and Cheetahs show up everything bad about SA rugby Sport
  4. Barry Hendricks takes presidency as Sascoc Five get booted Sport
  5. SAZI HADEBE | Bafana Bafana need to raise their game Sport

Latest Videos

Devastation and destruction: KZN community recovering from tornado 1 year on
SA's Covid update: State of disaster extended as booze & travel restrictions ...