General
No Turkish delight for champ Lewis Hamilton
15 November 2020 - 00:00
Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton slammed a recent resurfacing of the Turkish Grand Prix circuit as a waste of money that had turned a once-thrilling lap into a "terrifying" experience.
The circuit is hosting F1 for the first time since 2011 and drivers said the new asphalt and cold conditions had turned it into an ice rink...
