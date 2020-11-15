Sport

General

Still no sign of end to Cricket SA impasse

Khanyiso Tshwaku Sports reporter
15 November 2020 - 00:00

Cricket SA's members council still has to decide whether it will accept the interim board proposed by sports minister Nathi Mthethwa.

This week CSA's members council reneged on appointing the nine-person interim board that Mthethwa forwarded to them on October 30...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Rugby, cricket, running, soccer: see which SA legends won the Battle of the ... Sport
  2. Schoolgirl Aimee Canny has her future mapped out Sport
  3. Sharks and Cheetahs show up everything bad about SA rugby Sport
  4. Barry Hendricks takes presidency as Sascoc Five get booted Sport
  5. SAZI HADEBE | Bafana Bafana need to raise their game Sport

Latest Videos

Devastation and destruction: KZN community recovering from tornado 1 year on
SA's Covid update: State of disaster extended as booze & travel restrictions ...