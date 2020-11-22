Rugby
Bulls handle conditions well to crush the Pumas
22 November 2020 - 00:00
In what was a Super Rugby Unlocked coronation, albeit a quiet one after a 10-year gap, Jake White's Bulls played the wet conditions perfectly to crush the Pumas at Loftus Versfeld yesterday.
Though there was a sense of emptiness about the success considering the cancellation of the Sharks/Stormers game and the exit of the Australasian teams, the Bulls' success cannot be scoffed at...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.