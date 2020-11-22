Rugby

Bulls handle conditions well to crush the Pumas

In what was a Super Rugby Unlocked coronation, albeit a quiet one after a 10-year gap, Jake White's Bulls played the wet conditions perfectly to crush the Pumas at Loftus Versfeld yesterday.



Though there was a sense of emptiness about the success considering the cancellation of the Sharks/Stormers game and the exit of the Australasian teams, the Bulls' success cannot be scoffed at...